Triumph Speed 400 & Scram 400X Offer Of Rs. 10,000 Extended, Guerrilla Effect?

The offer of Rs. 10,000 for the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X has been extended by a month till the end of August 2024

Bajaj Auto has extended its anniversary celebration offer, which includes a Rs. 10,000 discount on the ex-showroom prices of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, until August 31, 2024. This offer was originally announced on July 1, 2024 to last till the end of that month to celebrate the achievement of selling over 50,000 Triumph 400 cc motorcycles within a year of its launch across the globe.

Both the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have been well received by consumers in India as well as abroad as the duo is retailed in more than 50 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Mexico, South Korea and Taiwan. These middleweight offerings are rolled out of Bajaj Auto’s new production facility in Chakan near Pune, Maharashtra.

The extension of this offer recognises the enthusiastic response from customers in booking and retail to the anniversary promotion last month, according to the brand. Triumph buyers can still enjoy a Rs. 10,000 discount on the ex-showroom prices of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X at over 100 Triumph dealerships across 75 cities in India.

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400x Get Rs. 10,000 Off, 50K Units Sold

The Speed 400 neo-retro roadster is priced at Rs. 2.24 lakh and the Scrambler 400X is available for Rs. 2.54 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Speaking of the announcement, Sumeet Narang, President Pro-Biking, Bajaj Auto said. “In response to overwhelming bookings and retails, we are extending the anniversary offer till 31st Aug 2024. The incredible response to our Modern Classics is a testament to our commitment to exceptional customer service and our Ride & Community programs which ensure a truly immersive Triumph ownership journey.”

The Triumph Speed 400 received a rival in the form of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 recently. It is priced between Rs. 2.39 lakh for the base Analog variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model. It has several commonalities with the Himalayan 450 and derives power from a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing around 40 PS and 40 Nm.

Also Read: Bajaj Celebrates Reaching 100 Triumph Showrooms In Record Time

The Guerrilla 450 is sold in five colour schemes and is equipped with features such as a circular TFT instrument console with navigation, widest tyres in its segment, offset monoshock rear suspension, Eco and Performance ride modes, etc.