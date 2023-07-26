Triumph Speed 400 Dispatches Begin, Deliveries By Month-End

The deliveries of the Triumph Speed 400 are expected to begin by the end of this month as the dispatches have commenced to dealerships

Bajaj Auto has announced that the first lot of Triumph Speed 400 motorcycles has been rolled out of its new Chakan facility near Pune. Sticking by the timeframe, the deliveries of the neo-retro roadster are expected to begin by the end of this month as the dispatches have commenced to dealerships. The Triumph Speed 400 debuted alongside the Scrambler 400 X late last month in the United Kingdom.

Within a few hours since the official online bookings opened, more than 2,500 customers reserved the motorcycles. Both the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X made their domestic debut on July 5, 2023 and the latter will go on sale around October. The former carries a highly aggressive price tag of Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers.

In just three days, the bookings went past the 10,000 mark and the first 10,000 customers were notified immediately based on their booking ID as they are eligible for the introductory price. The on-road price of the Triumph Speed 400 ranges between Rs. 2.67 lakh and Rs. 3.07 lakh based on the state or region you live in.

The press release stated that Triumph dealerships ‘will contact the first lot of customers to complete balance formalities and take delivery of their Speed 400s’. In addition, the display and test rides will be available at all Triumph outlets for customers to experience the bikes first hand. It currently costs Rs.2.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

You can read our detailed first ride review and mileage test of the all-new motorcycle here. It derives power from a new 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled 4V engine producing a maximum power output of 40 PS at 8,500 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch as standard.

The packed equipment list features 43 mm big piston upside down front forks, ten-step pre-load adjustable rear monoshock suspension, 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, traction control, segment-first immobiliser, LED lighting all around, single-piece seat, 17-inch wheels shod on either MRF or Apollo rubber, etc.

It is sold in three colour schemes. Bajaj intends to expand the existing 15+ Triumph dealerships to 120 outlets by the end of this financial year and the Speed 400 has two years or unlimited km warranty with the service interval at every 16,000 km.