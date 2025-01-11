Triumph Scrambler 400X Can Be Bought With Offers Worth Rs. 12,500 This Month Too

For new customers, Triumph offers a complimentary accessory and merchandise package on Scrambler 400X, extended till the end of this month

Triumph was running an offer on the Scrambler 400 X restricted to December 2024 but it has been extended into this month and will continue till the end of January. Buyers taking delivery of the well-received scrambler will get a complimentary package worth Rs. 12,500 making the purchase more attractive.

The package comprises accessories and merchandise like high mudguard kit, coated windscreen, lower engine bars, a luggage rack kit and tank pad. New owners will also be treated to exclusive Triumph merchandise including a branded T-shirt, adding an extra touch of value to the offer, valid till the closure of this month now.

Prospective buyers can visit their nearest showroom or explore Triumph Motorcycles India online for further details. The Triumph Scrambler 400X, sharing its platform with the Speed 400, has been extensively re-engineered to deliver appreciable performance in off-road terrains as well as highways.

At its heart lies a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC engine which can also be found in the Speed 400. This power-packed unit generates 40 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and delivers 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox while a slipper/assist clutch is offered as a standard fitment.

It is clearly differentiated from its neo-retro sibling courtesy of a longer wheelbase, increased ground clearance, a taller seat height, and a larger front wheel. The Triumph Scrambler 400X takes on rivals such as the KTM 390 Adventure X, Yezdi Scrambler, BMW G310 GS, Yezdi Adventure and the RE Himalayan 450.

The features list of the Triumph Scrambler 400X comes with upside-down front forks, pre-load adjustable monoshock rear suspension, switchable ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, block pattern tyres, upward tilted twin exhaust pipes and black alloy wheels. The KTM 250 Duke’s discount offer of Rs. 20,000 has also been extended till the end of this month.