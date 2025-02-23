Triumph Scram 400 X With Tubeless Spoke Wheels, Thruxton 400 Spied Testing

The Triumph Speed 400-based café racer to go on sale later this year; Scrambler 400 X will likely get the option of tubeless spoke wheels

Triumph is preparing to launch a new 400cc motorcycle in the Indian market and it is none other than the Speed 400-based café racer. The Thruxton 400 was recently spied testing alongside the Scrambler 400 X. The latest spy shots gave away a lot of new details regarding the upcoming Triumph bikes and in this article, we will run you through all the available information.

To begin with, the test mule of the Scrambler 400 X has been spotted with tubeless spoke wheels. In addition to this, we could also notice a new beak at the front. For reference, the scrambler was launched in the year 2023 with alloy wheels. We expect this to continue and the cross spoke wheels could be offered as an accessory.

This way, the existing customers can also get the opportunity to upgrade their Scrambler 400 X with tubeless spoke wheels. However, Triumph could also offer an entire off-road kit with the scrambler with add-ons like a taller windscreen, front beak, engine guard and tubeless spoke wheels, targeting a more off-road focused set of customers.

Also Read: Hero To Launch New Adventure Bike To Rival KTM 390 And RE Himalayan 450

Talking about the Thruxton 400, its test prototype has already been spied in India. Expected to launch in the second half of 2025, the café racer will be the fourth model from the Bajaj-Triumph partnership in India. The motorcycle in the latest spy shots appears production ready and it sports a familiar design to the Speed Triple 1200 RR.

Based on the Speed 400, the café racer will feature a bubble-type front fairing housing the familiar LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, clip-on handlebars to help the café racer stance and café racer-specific front cowl resulting in the repositioning of the front indicators. The single-piece seat will be similar to what we get on the roadster. Overall, we can expect a much more bulky and visually appealing stance from the Thruxton 400, which is somehow missing in the Speed 400.

Also Read: 2 Upcoming Triumph Bikes Launching This Year In india

The Thruxton 400 will be powered by the familiar 398.15cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine, putting out 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. There will be some changes to the gear ratios to better suit the bike’s character. The hardware including the suspension, chassis, wheels and brakes will be a straight lift-off from the Speed 400, however, nothing can be confirmed as of now.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 will likely be positioned between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, which are priced at Rs. 2.40 lakh and Rs. 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.