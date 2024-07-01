Triumph Daytona 660 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

Triumph Daytona 660 derives power from a familiar 660 cc inline three-cylinder engine producing 95 PS maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque

Triumph Motorcycles has listed the Daytona 660 on its India website since March 2024 and its official reservations have now commenced for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. The motorcycle has already started arriving at authorised dealerships and its official price announcement is expected to happen soon and we expect it to cost around Rs. 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Daytone 660 will be sold in three paint schemes namely Snowdonia White/ Sapphire Black, Satin Granite/Satin Jet Black and Carnival Red/Sapphire Black. The Triumph Daytona 660 has several similarities with other 660 cc triples like the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport. It houses a familiar 660 cc inline three-cylinder engine.

It delivers a peak power output of 95 PS at 11,250 rpm and the redline hits at 12,650 rpm. The powertrain also kicks out a maximum torque of 69 Nm, with 80 per cent of it available as low as 3,125 rpm. It is connected to a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as a standard fitment and the motorcycle gains a host of electronic aids.

Positioned above the Trident 660, the Triumph Daytona 660 features a steel perimeter chassis. The faired supersport bike is equipped with Showa-sourced 41 mm upside-down big piston front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock rear suspension. For braking, it utilizes twin 310 mm disc brakes at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear, complemented by a dual-channel ABS system.

It runs on 17-inch Y-shaped cast aluminium five-spoke black alloy wheels wrapped in 120/70 front and 180/55 rear rubber. The motorcycle tips the weighing scale at 201 kg and boasts a seat height of 810 mm. The Triumph Daytona 660 takes plenty of inspiration from the old Daytona 675 and boast more performance than its 660 cc counterparts.

It will take on the Kawasaki Ninja 650, which is priced at Rs. 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom), upon launch. The Triumph Daytona 660 comes equipped with a digital instrument console featuring a monochrome TFT LCD display that supports the My Triumph Connectivity system as an optional feature. Additional equipment includes a ride-by-wire throttle with three riding modes, twin LED headlamps, traction control, etc.