Triumph Bonneville T100 & T120 Black Editions Launched

Both the Bonneville T100 and T120 Black edition models come equipped with the same powertrains as their standard counterparts, but additionally gets tons of black treatment

Triumph Motorcycles India has digitally launched the Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black special edition motorcycles in the Indian market. The Bonneville range has been extremely successful for Triumph, and the company has been producing the ‘Black’ editions for the motorcycles under the Bonneville range for a few years now.

Until now, Triumph has shied away from introducing the Black edition models in the Indian market. However, things have finally changed with the launch of the Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black, that are priced at Rs 8,87,400 and Rs 9,97,600 (ex-showroom respectively). It should be noted, that the price of the Black edition models is the same as the regular Bonneville T100 and T120.

As compared to the standard motorcycles, the Black variants feature extensive matte black treatment that makes them look appealing. The black treatment replaces the chrome and brush finished elements, and can be seen on components like engine cover, wheels, mirrors, indicators, grab rail, headlamp bezel as well as the exhaust pipes. Keeping aside the cosmetic changes, both the T100 Black and T120 Black are exactly the same as the donor bikes underneath.

Model Price (ex-showroom) Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Rs 9,97,600 Triumph Bonneville T100 Black Rs 8,87,400

The Bonneville T100 Black comes equipped with the same 900 cc liquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, parallel-twin motor that is offered with the standard T100. The engine generates 55 PS of power at 5,750 rpm and 76.7 Nm of torque at 3,050 rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

On the other hand, the T120 Black carries over the regular T120’s 1200 cc liquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, parallel-twin engine that belts out 80 PS of maximum power at 6,550 rpm, along with 105 Nm of peak torque at 3,100 rpm. The transmission duties will continue to be taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox.

Both the motorcycles come equipped with a twin-pod instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and an analogue tachometer. The pods feature small LCD screens that display info like gear position indicator, fuel gauge, range to empty indication, service indicator, clock, 2x trip, average & current fuel consumption, traction control status, throttle mode status and more.