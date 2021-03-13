Tractor Sales In Feb 2021 – Mahindra, Sonalika, Tafe, John Deere, Eicher

Mahindra finished on top of the sales charts with a Year-on-Year growth of 8.19 per cent and it garnered nearly 22 per cent market share in February 2021

Mahindra finished on top of the sales charts in the tractor space as 13,492 units were sold in the month of February 2021 as against 12,471 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year growth of 8.19 per cent. It held on to a market share close to 22 per cent as the homegrown brand finished ahead of Mahindra Swaraj, Sonalika, Escorts, TAFE and John Deere.

All the manufacturers posted positive sales growth last month as the tractor sector has been showing encouraging signs of improvement in recent times. The cumulative domestic sales in Feb 2021 stood at 61,351 units as against 51,602 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a healthy 18.89 per cent increase in sales volumes on a YoY basis.

On the back of new launches, Mahindra Swaraj finished in the second position with a total of 10,191 units as against 9,166 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY leap of 11.18 per cent as it garnered 16.61 per cent market share. Sonalika certainly impressed with the highest Year-on-Year growth of them all at 36.60 per cent.

Tractor Retail Sales Feb 2021 Feb 2020 1. Mahindra (8.91%) 13,492 12,471 2. Mahindra Swaraj (11.18%) 10,191 9,166 3. Sonalika (36.60%) 8,443 6,181 4. ESCORTS (23.38%) 7,118 5,769 5. TAFE (30.20%) 6,420 4,931 6. John DEERE (22.50%) 5,123 4,182 7. EICHER (15.93%) 3,944 3,402 8. CNH INDUSTRIAL (26.61%) 2,436 1,924 9. KUBOTA (19.87%) 1,098 916 10. V.S.T (10.17%) 390 354 11. FORCE MOTORS (-25.06%) 320 427 12. CAPTAIN (-27.81%) 135 187 13. INDO FARM (291.80%) 239 61 14. Others (22.75%) 2,002 1,631 TOTAL (18.89%) 61,351 51,602

The brand was responsible for posting 8,443 units in February 2021 as against 6,181 units during the same month a year ago and it resulted in grabbing 13.76 per cent market share. The Escorts ended up as the fourth largest tractor manufacturer in the country last month as 7,118 units were recorded against 5,769 units during the corresponding month in 2020.

This led to a Year-on-Year sales jump of 23.38 per cent. TAFE slotted in at fifth with 6,420 units last month as against 4,931 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 30.20 per cent. John Deere settled with the sixth position as 5,123 units were sold against 4,182 units during the same period in 2020 with an appreciable YoY increase of 22.50 per cent.

At seventh was Eicher ahead of CNH Industrial, Kubota, VST, Force Motors, Captain and Indo Farm. While the top ten brands registered YoY growth, Mahindra Swaraj, Sonalika, CNH Industrial and VST met with Month-on-Month volume decline. Amongst the top ten, VST was the worst hit with 24.56 per cent negative sales growth.