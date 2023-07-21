Toyota’s Version Of Maruti Fronx Launch Around Festive Season

Toyota’s iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will go on this festive season in India; could be powered by both 1.2L and 1.0L petrol engines

Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Invicto premium MPV in India based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. The mutual synergy between the brands has been successful over the years as the rebadged models for the domestic and international markets and the jointly developed models like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been well received.

Next up, Toyota is expected to launch the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx around this festive season. The Japanese brand’s iteration of the Ertiga also appears to be in the works. Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Fronx alongside the Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo and both are sold through Nexa premium outlets.

The Fronx, in particular, has been racking up good volume sales every month and is positioned below the Brezza compact SUV in the company’s lineup. The compact SUV coupe is based on the Baleno premium hatchback and has several commonalities with it including the lightweight Heartect platform. Thus, Toyota’s version will be underpinned by the same architecture.

It could be dubbed the Taisor but no official confirmation has been made available yet. As for the performance, we do expect both 1.2L K-series petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol engines to be offered. The three-cylinder NA petrol engine develops 90 PS and 113 Nm while the latter will kick out 100 PS and 140 Nm.

The transmission options will likely include a five-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter AT and a five-speed AMT. The cosmetic differences between Toyota Glanza and its donor, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, are notable but we do not know if the upcoming Toyota compact SUV coupe will have major exterior revisions compared to Fronx or be a mere badge swap.

The equipment list will comprise a floating nine-inch Smart Play Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, push button start/stop, cruise control, automatic climate control, 3600-degree camera, heads-up display, multiple airbags, etc. The cabin could gain thematic updates as no major revisions are expected.