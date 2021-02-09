Toyota’s Jimny Rival Could Be The Daihatsu Lager; Likely Launch In End 2021

Daihatsu Lager is expected to launch in its home market of Japan towards the end of this year; could rival Suzuki Jimny off-roader

In the global arena, Toyota’s next big launch is undoubtedly the Land Cruiser 300. Spied for the first time recently, the new generation is expected to make its global debut by the middle of this calendar year and it could be introduced in India sometime in 2022. It will be a more upmarket take on the outgoing model with a thoroughly upgraded interior having new features and technologies.

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Toyota will be introducing a new off-road based compact SUV that could rival the likes of the popular Suzuki Jimny. Since switching to a new generation, the Jimny has been unstoppable and its demand soared to newer heights. To adhere to the needs of global customers, the production of the Jimny began recently in India.

The low-cost derivate of the modular TNGA is being used by Daihatsu, as the DNGA underpins models like the Rocky compact SUV. The sub-four-metre model also spawned Toyota Raize. The speculated off-road based SUV could sit on the same architecture and it could be christened the Daihatsu Lager. It will accompany the Suzuki Hustler rivalling Daihatsu Taft in the brand’s lineup.

Just as the Suzuki Jimny, it will boast of a rugged exterior in a compact package and the DNGA could help in having better driving characteristics on and off the tarmac. Moreover, it will more likely have a standard four-wheel-drive system dubbed the ‘Dynamic Control 4WD’. As for the design, an upright front fascia with tall pillars, pronounced wheel arches and bigger tyres could be in the offing.

Under the bonnet, it could be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine as in the Daihatsu Rocky producing a maximum power output close to 100 horsepower and 140 Nm. It is said to be paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.

A mid-size SUV co-developed by Toyota and Maruti Suzuki will more likely debut sometime next year. Unlike the rebadged Glanza and Urban Cruiser, the mid-size SUVs from either brand will have unique characteristics on their own.