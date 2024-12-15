Toyota’s First Electric Car For India Is Already Out – All Key Details

Toyota plans to introduce the Urban Cruiser EV in India during the second half of 2025; will be available with two battery options similar to the e Vitara

Toyota has revealed the production model of the Urban SUV concept, following the debut of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara a couple of months ago. While the production version looks as compact as the concept, its design is influenced by the e Vitara, set to be sold in India as Maruti Suzuki’s first zero-emission offering. The Urban Cruiser EV retains several features from the original concept too while incorporating adjustments for mass production.

Its front end sports a subtly larger grille and headlights compared to the concept’s minimalist look. Black cladding along the sides emphasizes its SUV stance with aero wheels available in 18-inch or 19-inch sizes. At the rear, the EV features an upgraded version of the concept’s tail lights and spoiler. Buyers can choose from various colour schemes, including dual-tone options with a contrasting black roof. Measuring 4,285 mm in length and having a 2,700 mm wheelbase, it is larger than the e-Vitara in size.

The Urban Cruiser EV comes with two lithium-iron-phosphate battery choices: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh version is equipped with a front-mounted motor producing 144 hp and 189 Nm of torque. Opting for the 61 kWh battery increases power to 174 hp while maintaining the same torque. An all-wheel-drive variant, powered by the 61 kWh battery, adds a rear motor, boosting total output to 184 hp and 300 Nm. This AWD model also features hill-descent control and Trail Mode.

The interior shares much of its design with the Suzuki e Vitara, featuring a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin boasts modern conveniences such as a wireless charging pad, electronic parking brake and connected car functionality.

Higher-end models come with premium upgrades including a JBL sound system, a sunroof, and versatile rear seats that slide, recline, and split 40:20:40. The Urban Cruiser EV is equipped with advanced safety technologies including a 360-degree camera and a suite of ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. Standard safety provisions are likely to include six airbags across all variants, emphasizing occupant protection.

Toyota plans to unveil the Urban Cruiser EV at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in January. Pricing details for the UK market will be announced toward the end of 2025. In India, the EV is expected to launch later that year with production taking place at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility alongside the e Vitara.