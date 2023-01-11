Toyota’s First All-New Electric SUV ‘bZ4X’ Revealed At 2023 Auto Expo

Toyota bZ4X is available in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) versions in the global markets

Toyota introduced the bZ4X, its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), built on the company’s new BEV-specific platform, the e-TNGA last year in the global markets and it has been showcased at the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo. The Toyota bZ4X is designed to bring genuine SUV off-road capabilities to the BEV market for the first time and is set to play a significant role in Toyota’s path to carbon neutrality.

The electrified SUV is the result of Toyota’s collaboration with Subaru, taking advantage of the latter’s proficiency in all-wheel drive engineering. The bZ4X is not a modified version of an existing model and instead, it is developed from the ground up and it serves as the first of a series of bZ (Beyond Zero) vehicles to be built on the dedicated e-TNGA architecture.

The e-TNGA integrates the battery pack into the chassis and is positioned beneath the vehicle floor enabling a highly rigid framework and low CoG – some of the defining elements in the bZ4X’s stable and rewarding performance according to the brand. In addition, the modular design allows for a wide range of body types across different segments to be used.

The Toyota bZ4X is available in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) versions. The former is powered by a 150 kW e-motor delivering 204 hp and 265 Nm of torque. The AWD variant has a combined power output of up to 218 hp and 337 Nm of torque and it features X-MODE to emable stable performance through mud and snow.

The bZ4X is equipped with a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that is composed of 96 water-cooled cells. These cells are closely monitored individually to detect any signs of degradation or abnormality. To reflect its confidence in the quality of the battery, Toyota guarantees it will retain at least 70% of its capacity for up to 10 years. This guarantee is covered by the original EV Manufacturing Warranty for 8 years or 1.60L km.

The bZ4X has a WLTP-approved driving range of 516 km for the front-wheel drive version and 470 km for the all-wheel drive model. It can charge to 80 per cent in around half an hour under normal temperature conditions and comes with a 6.6 kW on-board charger (upgraded to 11 kW charger since late 2022).