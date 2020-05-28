Toyota’s Daihatsu Working On A New MPV Based On DNGA Platform – Report

The Daihatsu minivan could also be used by Toyota, and is expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine rated at 98 hp/140 Nm

Toyota-owned Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. is currently working on a six-seater people mover, which will be based on the company’s DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) platform. This platform is itself derived from Toyota’s TNGA architecture, and is used by Daihatsu to produce kei cars for Japan, as well as sub-compact cars.

The most recent Toyota car to be underpinned by the TNGA platform is the Raize sub-compact SUV. Daihatsu used the same platform to introduce its very own rebadged version of the Raize, called the Rocky, which is currently on sale in the Japanese market for JPY 22,00,000 (INR 15.47 lakh).

Now, it has been reported that Daihatsu is working on launching a new minivan for countries like Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia etc. The new MPV could serve up as a replacement for the Xenia, which is one of the most popular people movers that Daihatsu sells in Indonesia.

The carmaker showcased the DN-Multisix concept car at the 2017 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), and we believe the minivan could be based on the same concept, since the concept was expected to spawn the new-gen version of the Xenia MPV. Toyota could also rebadge this upcoming Daihatsu minivan to include it in its own line-up.

Going by the same report, this sub-compact minivan could be plonked with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is also seen on the Rocky SUV. The said engine puts out 98 hp of maximum power, along with 140 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

There is also a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which is coupled with an electric motor, on offer with the Rocky. However, it is yet to be seen if this powertrain will make its way to the upcoming Daihatsu minivan. This car will go on to rival the likes of the Honda Freed, as well as the Suzuki Ertiga/XL7.