Toyota’s Daihatsu Rocky Sub-4M SUV (Hyundai Venue Rival) Unveiled

Based on the Daihatsu DN Trec Concept, the Rocky compact SUV unveiled at the ongoing Tokyo Motor Show, to be launched as Toyota Rise as well

It is likely that the Toyota, the renowned Japanese car giant, would uncover a new sub-compact SUV in the home market soon. Basically, the Toyota Rise will be nothing but a re-badged version of the Daihatsu Rocky that is showcased to the media at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

For the uninitiated, the Daihatsu Rocky is as big as the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Vitara Brezza. It is based on the Daihatsu Trec concept and could be launched in India as the Toyota Rise. The new model will be positioned close to the Glanza and would be the most affordable SUV from the highly respected Jap carmaker ever.

The Toyota Rise SUV will tip the scale at 980 kg. It will measure 3,995 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height. Its wheelbase will be 2,525 mm long. This will not only make it as long as the Venue or the Brezza but even a bit taller than the Venue but 2 cm shorter than the Brezza.

Dimensions Daihatsu Rocky Length 3,995 mm Width 1,695 mm Height 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,525 mm

Powering the Toyota Rise compact SUV will be a 996cc petrol mill that will offer a maximum power of 98 PS and a peak torque of 140 Nm. Internationally, it will be available with a CVT but the Indian version could even get a manual unit. Based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA, the new model will be tailor-made for developing markets like that of India.

The Daihatsu Rocky compact SUV made its concept model debut at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show as DN TREC. A good part is that the production-spec model looks a lot like the concept it’s based on, and the modern and bold styling could attract the Indian SUV buyers.

Of course, the Indian version will hold a Toyota badge and could even retain the ‘Rise’ moniker. In India, the SUV could share its engine with the updated Maruti Vitara Brezza that is bound to launch soon.