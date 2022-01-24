Toyota’s Creta Rival To Have Strong Hybrid System As Camry

Toyota D22 midsize SUV will launch later this year and it will be based on the DNGA platform to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is preparing to unleash a number of new passenger vehicles over the next two years. Its partnership with Maruti Suzuki has already spawned the rebadged versions of the Baleno and Vitara Brezza dubbed the Glanza and Urban Cruiser respectively, and more badge-engineered versions pertaining to different segments are coming.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Ertiga are reportedly in line to get the badge-engineering treatment next for the domestic market. Maruti Suzuki will launch the facelifted Baleno next month while the new generation Brezza will arrive around April 2022. As a domino effect, the updated Glanza and new-gen Glanza will also be introduced along the course of this year.

However, arguably the biggest launch from Toyota this year will more likely be an all-new midsize SUV. Co-developed with Maruti Suzuki, it will be based on the Japanese brand’s DNGA platform used by compact SUVs such as Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky in the Asian markets, and it will be re-engineered to suit the needs of the local customers.

In addition, Toyota will manufacture its version of the midsize and Maruti Suzuki’s at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka. Despite being underpinned by the same architecture, the midsize SUVs will be developed based on each brand’s taste and both are expected to be launched in the second half of this calendar year – most around Diwali.

They will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and recently launched MG Astor in the tightly contested space. Codenamed Toyota D22 and Maruti Suzuki YFG, the midsize SUVs will more likely use a strong hybrid technology in a similar fashion to what has been seen on the Camry Hybrid.

Thus, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine currently employed in a host of Maruti Suzuki models could carry a higher degree of hybridisation and may offer an electric-only mode for increased fuel saving and it could be used for short runs around the city giving the duo a distinct advantage over its conventional rivals powered by NA or turbo engines.