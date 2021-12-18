Toyota Year-End Discounts [Dec 2021] – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Fortuner

This month (December 2021), Toyota Kirloskar Motor is offering discounts worth up to Rs. 22,000 on its vehicles

Now that we are in the last month of 2022, end-of-year discounts are everywhere! This includes the automobile market as well, with plenty of manufacturers offering attractive discounts on their vehicles. Japanese carmaker Toyota also has some lucrative deals on a few of its cars.

Toyota Glanza, the brand’s most affordable vehicle in our market, has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer. The hatchback is also available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000.

On the Urban Cruiser, there is no cash and corporate discount on offer this month. However, buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on the compact SUV. For the uninitiated, the Glanza and Urban Cruiser are actually rebadged versions of Maruti Suzuki cars – Baleno and Vitara Brezza.

As for other vehicles in Toyota’s lineup in India – Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire – there are no official discounts and benefits on offer on them this month. Considering that these are all premium vehicles with decent current sales numbers, the lack of discounts on them is understandable.

Toyota is planning to expand its lineup in India soon, and two of these upcoming cars will be rebadged Maruti Suzuki vehicles – Rumion (rebadged Maruti Ertiga) and Belta (rebadged Maruti Ciaz). It should be noted that Toyota is already selling these in a few international markets.

Toyota Year-End Discounts – December 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Toyota Glanza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 15,000 + nil Toyota Innova Crysta Nil Nil Toyota Fortuner Nil Nil Toyota Camry Nil Nil Toyota Vellfire Nil Nil

Other than that, Toyota and Maruti are jointly working on three new models – a compact SUV, a midsize SUV, and a midsize MPV. The compact SUV will be the next-generation version of the Urban Cruiser. The midsize SUV will be positioned between the Urban Cruiser and Fortuner, while the midsize MPV will be placed below the Innova Crysta.

Other than that, Toyota is planning to launch the Hilux pickup truck in India as well. It is extremely interesting to note that the RAV4 hybrid, Yaris hatchback, and C-HR have also been spotted testing on the roads of our country, hinting at a possible launch.