Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Launching Soon In India

Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black gets cosmetic updates inside and out but no mechanical changes have been made

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently introduced the TRD edition of the Fortuner SUV and with manufacturers anticipating good volume numbers during the festive season, it is apparent to see many special editions getting launched. Now the Japanese auto major will be debuting the Yaris Limited Edition Black soon in India.

Compared to the standard C-segment sedan, the Yaris Limited Edition Black will have exterior updates and it likely to be offered at a slight premium of around Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 while its availability could be limited to maintain exclusivity. Currently, the Yaris is priced between Rs. 8.86 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom) across J, G, V and VX grades.

As the name suggests, it gets a black paint scheme as the black grille, front and rear bumpers, hood, fog lamps bezels, ORVMs, pillars, etc are done up in black. For an enhanced sporty appeal, the Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black gains a set of newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels besides headlamp and tail lamp garnish and door edge lighting.

Other notable features in the special edition model are TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), seven airbags, and powered driver seat. With no mechanical changes, the Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black continues to use the 1.5-litre dual VVT-i four-cylinder inline DOHC petrol engine.

The BSVI compliant unit is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 106 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,200 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT with paddler shifters. Both transmissions help in sending power to the front wheels.

The MT has a claimed mileage of 17.18 kmpl while the CVT has a fuel economy of 18.10 kmpl. It is expected to be offered in the top-spec trim and will more likely be sold in both gearbox options. The Yaris competes against Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid in the mid-size sedan space.