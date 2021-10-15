Toyota Yaris Hatchback Spied Inside & Out In India; Launch On Cards?

The right-hand-drive Toyota Yaris Hatchback has again been caught on camera showing the exterior and this time interior

Toyota Kirloskar Motor officially announced the discontinuation of the Yaris sedan that competed against Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento in the midsize sedan segment late last month. It was first introduced in April 2018 and only managed to record fewer than 20,000 units over the last three and half years.

In its place, the Japanese manufacturer could launch the Belta, the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Toyota is also expected to bring in CBU models taking advantage of the homologation relaxation as the Vellfire has been extremely successful so far. The brand has again been spotted testing the international-spec Yaris hatchback and it could be on the cards as well in limited numbers.

The Toyota Yaris nameplate is available globally for more than two decades and is currently in its fourth generation. Revealed in late 2019, the Yaris hatch gave rise to the WRC homologation special, the GR Yaris, in limited quantity. The test mule shows the presence of a typical swooping styling followed by Toyota elsewhere.

It has a wide track and a long slung stance and measures 3,940 mm long with a height of 1,500 mm. Up front, the Toyota Yaris hatchback comes with sleek headlights, a sporty bumper section and a wide central air intake. It is retailed in two engine choices – a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol with the latter having the option of a hybrid variant.

A five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, and a CVT auto are part of the transmission options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 118 hp and 140 Nm and it works alongside an electric motor to form a hybrid system. In such configuration, the ICE mill produces 116 hp and 120 Nm and the electric motor adds up 79 hp and 141 Nm.

The latest set of spy pictures show the interior of the right-hand-drive Yaris hatchback as the floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, layered dashboard, black cabin theme, three-spoke steering wheel, body-hugging seats, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, etc can be seen.