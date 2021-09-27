Toyota Yaris Discontinued In India; New Models Planned For 2022

Toyota Yaris has officially been discontinued and it will come into effect from September 27, 2021, according to the brand

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially announced the discontinuation of the Yaris in the domestic market. The midsize sedan competed against Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento since its debut back in April 2018 but it could not manage to garner as big sales numbers as the segment leader Honda City or even the second-placed Hyundai Verna.

The Yaris was offered with a 1.5-litre inline four-cylinder dual VVT-i petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 106 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,200 rpm. The powertrain was linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed CVT auto with the claimed fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl.

For nearly three and half years, the Japanese auto major could only manage to sell fewer than 20,000 units of the Yaris in India. Toyota shelved a number of models when the BSVI emission standards came into effect in April 2020 like the Etios sedan and Liva hatch and its current lineup comprises the Glanza (rebadged Baleno), Urban Cruiser (rebadged Vitara Brezza), Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

The Yaris’ discontinuation comes into effect from September 27, 2021, and Toyota says it will “continue to seamlessly cater to all Yaris customers’ needs through our dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum next 10 years on this discontinued model.”

Up next, Toyota will update the features list of the Fortuner and the Legender will gain a four-wheel-drive system. The brand will expand its range courtesy of the arrival of more rebadged products and we brought you the first exclusive picture of the badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Ciaz that could be dubbed the Toyota Belta.

It is expected to go on sale in the coming months in India with minor exterior changes compared to the Ciaz and will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine producing around 105 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.