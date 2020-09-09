Toyota Yaris Cross TRD & Modellista Kits Unveiled; Enhance Off-Road Character

The Toyota Yaris Cross TRD and Modellista kits enhance the exterior quotient of the SUV by introducing aftermarket accessories

The new Yaris Cross has been given aftermarket upgrades from Toyota’s TRD and Modellista firms. The accessories were revealed while the compact SUV made its debut in its home market of Japan. Compared to the standard model, the exterior and interior have been enhanced courtesy of the upgrades giving a new design direction by giving a new character.

The Toyota Yaris Cross TRD enhances the go-anywhere capability by providing GR Parts. Based on the “Functional Edge Style” concept, it comes with a new 18-inch alloy wheels finished in glossy black colour while the door handle protectors, sun shade, carbon license plat frame, luggage mat and door stabilizers are also part of the package by stepping up the styling quotient.

The Modellista kit, on the other hand, is offered in two different versions namely Advance Robust Style and Elegant Ice Style. Some of the highlights in the latter are roof-mounted spoiler, garnished front grille and updates rear along with door handle and ORVM garnishes. The Modellista gets chunky front spoiler, new 19-inch alloy wheels, side and rear skirts, wheel arch cladding in body colour, etc.

As for the interior, the accessories include LED cabin lamps, rear license plate LED illumination, scuff plates, illuminated centre console, chrome and Bordeaux red highlights, luggage wood deck and so on. Towards the end of last month, Toyota launched the Yaris Cross in Japan with a starting price of $17,000 (Rs. 12.51 lakh approximately).

Based on the TNGA-B platform, the Toyota Yaris Cross is offered in two engine choices in Japan. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder Dynamic Force engine is paired with a Direct Shift CVT, and it can be had in either a front-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive with configuration. It kicks out 118 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 4,800-5,200 rpm.

The 1.5-litre four-pot petrol engine also works in tandem with an electric motor and battery. The ICE unit develops 90 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 3,800-4,800 rpm. The electric motor produces 79 horsepower and 141 Nm of torque. It gets a standard FWD or an electric 4WD as an option with 30.8 kmpl mileage in the WLTC cycle.