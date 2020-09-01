Toyota Yaris Cross Launched In Japan, Gets Hybrid Engine Option

The new Toyota Yaris Cross is the first compact vehicle to be built on the brand’s TNGA platform (Toyota New Global Architecture)

Toyota Motor Corporation has launched the new Yaris Cross subcompact SUV in its home market. The vehicle has been priced between 1,798,000 Yen to 2,815,000 Yen (roughly between INR 12.5 lakh to INR 19.6 lakh). The compact crossover not only has a plethora of features and equipment on-board, but also has an interesting design.

The front end of the car gets a pair of bulbous headlamps, along with a small but wide grille. The front bumper has a wide air dam, flanked by the front fog lamps on either side. The bumper also has faux air vents on each side, which house the LED DRLs. At the sides, we see black plastic cladding running along the length of the vehicle and the wheel arches, lending muscle to the design.

The wheels are machine-cut alloy units, which look extremely brilliant, although the lower variants get blacked-out steel wheels with wheel caps. The rear section of the vehicle features a single-piece taillamps design with LED brake lights and indicators. There is a prominent roof-mounted spoiler as well, along with a shark fin antenna. The rear bumper gets black plastic on the major portion of it.

In the cabin, the new Yaris Cross SUV features a simple and neatly laid-out design. The centre console gets a floating design for the touchscreen infotainment system, and the semi-digital instrument console features a TFT MID display flanked by analogue dials and telltale lights. The car also gets steering mounted controls for the audio and cruise control.

The features list is also impressive on the Yaris Cross. It offers Smartphone connectivity via SmartDeviceLink, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options. In terms of safety, the car gets radar cruise control, adaptive hi-beam lighting system, ABS, corner brake control, stability control and traction control, etc. There is also a heads-up display available here, and up to 8 airbags.

Powering the Toyota Yaris Cross is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which generates a peak power and torque figure of 108 PS and 140 Nm, respectively. There is also a hybrid model, which pairs the same petrol powertrain with an electric motor, and gets an electric 4WD system.