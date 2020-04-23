Toyota Yaris Based Compact Crossover To Debut Today – Report

The new Toyota compact crossover will sit below the C-HR and be based on the TNGA-B platform as the Yaris supermini

The 2020 Geneva International Motor Show was about to host plenty of global unveils but it was cancelled and the carmakers have not revealed the definitive timelines of the then scheduled launches. While some took to social media to reveal their products, others have simply waited for the right time to come as the global economy and automotive industry have taken a deep plunge.

Toyota was expected to unveil a brand new crossover as the Swiss show as it was teased a couple of times but the prevailing scenario took its toll and the brand could have decided not to go the social media route as it might quench the hype created. According to a new report emerged on the internet, the debut of the compact crossover will take place on April 23.

AutoNocion did not address the source for this report and it may not be convincing too. The Japanese auto major will position the new crossover well below the C-HR that was long rumoured to arrive in India but the plans might not exist into the near future. Just as the latest crop of compact Toyota models, the crossover will sit on the modular TNGA-B architecture.

The teaser released by Toyota said that the five-seater will adorns a compact and dynamic styling and it will have its own unique characteristics. It won’t appear to have as dramatic design as the more premium C-HR but nevertheless appealing and conventional for modern day buyers.

It will likely have plenty in common with the latest Yaris hatchback sold internationally. As for the performance, the crossover could share the engine with the Yaris as the 1.5-litre petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor will likely be used. The hybrid system will allow for the power being transferred to both the axles as the AWD system could be offered in the top-end variants.

We showed you spy pictures of the crossover recently but the final production prototype has not been out yet putting skepticism into the mix. It will share design cues with the Yaris supermini in plenty of ways but expect the practicality to be improved with better interior room and bootspace. The equipment list could also be shared with the Yaris with a slew of safety technologies on board.