Toyota X Prologue Teased Ahead Of March 17 Debut; First Electric SUV?

Toyota X Prologue is expected to be the first electric SUV from the brand based on the e-TNGA platform; world premiere on March 17

Toyota Motor Corporation has released an official teaser image of the X Prologue ahead of its global debut in just six days. Scheduled to be unveiled on March 17, it will be presented online and the teaser image has come as a surprise to many as the mystery surrounding the product remains. Last month, reports indicated that Toyota has plans to introduce two electric vehicles and a plug-in hybrid model by the end of this year in the US.

It is quite obvious to see the Japanese auto giant being late to the party in selling BEVs compared to many mainstream manufacturers in the global markets. The brand was expected to initiate the electric product offensive a couple of years ago but the economic downfall and health crisis led to the postpone. Toyota will more likely launch at least one of the aforementioned EVs as an SUV.

The other one could be from Toyota’s luxury arm, Lexus. The teased X Prologue potentially previews the forthcoming zero-emission vehicle range of the brand and it could be the first product built on the e-TNGA architecture developed in association with the fellow Japanese brand, Subaru. The platform will be modular and flexible in nature to accommodate different styles of body configuration.



The teaser image of the Toyota X Prologue gives us a preview of the flowing C-shaped lighting bar covering the triple-stacked LED headlamp beams and is unlike anything we have seen from the brand yet. This could be due to the new design language Toyota has followed as the possible electric SUV may harbinger a range of new EVs to come in the near future with a different approach.

You could also see the Toyota badge mounted in the middle of the eccentric-looking bonnet structure housed in a black element and the shut-off front grille is enough to point the finger at its EV nature by the looks of things. We do hope to know more about the Toyota X Prologue in the days leading up to its world premiere as the brand will unleash more teasers.

The e-TNGA will enable the use of different battery configs and electric motors, and both front-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive systems could be on offer. The Toyota X Prologue could be of an identical size to the RAV4 but with a more smooth flowing design with shorter overhangs and generous interior space courtesy of a longer wheelbase.