Toyota Waiting Period Stands At Up To 14 Months – Innova, Hyryder, Camry

Toyota Innova Hycross comes with a waiting period of up to 14 months in May while the Vellfire has it at around 12 months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) commands a waiting period of around two months for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder while the Innova Hycross has the highest waiting period within the brand’s domestic lineup of around 14 months. The flagship Vellfire luxury MPV comes with a waiting period of around 12 months while the Camry hybrid sedan has it at around a month.

In India, the Camry carries a price tag of Rs. 46.16 lakh while the Vellfire is priced at Rs. 1.20 crore. Both these models are powered by a 2.5L hybrid petrol engine. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on the other hand, derives power from either a 1.5L mild hybrid petrol or a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine. It can be had with a CNG option too offering a wide range of choices.

The base variant of the Hyryder is priced at Rs. 11.14 lakh and the top-spec trim goes up to Rs. 20.19 lakh. The highly popular Toyota Innova Hycross is priced at Rs. 19.77 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 30.98 lakh (all mentioned prices, ex-showroom). The hybrid variants of the Hyryder and the Innova Hycross command the highest waiting period within their respective range.

Toyota recommenced booking for the top-of-the-line ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross last month and now it has been halted again. The Innova Hycross hybrid available in VX and VX (O) variants has a waiting period of up to 14 months. Meanwhile, the non-hybrid petrol variants have a waiting of six months this month in India.

The top-spec Innova Hycross gets features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a seven-inch cluster display, a two-zone automatic climate control, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, six airbags, TPMS, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and so on.

Toyota introduced the Urban Cruiser Taisor a few weeks ago in India and is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The compact SUV coupe sits above the Glanza in the brand’s domestic lineup and it competes with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Exter and others.