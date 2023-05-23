Toyota Waiting Period May 2023 – Innova, Hyryder, Glanza, Fortuner

In May 2023, Toyota has a waiting period of up to one year for select variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sells a wide range of passenger vehicles in the country and the Glanza premium hatchback is positioned as its most affordable model. The Glanza is the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and it received a big upgrade last year with a host of revisions inside and out.

The five-seater currently has a waiting period of up to 6 months. For select variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the waiting period stands at up to 12 months. The midsize SUV has several commonalities with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and both are rolled out of TKM’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

The recently launched Toyota Innova Hycross is available in regular 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine guises. The third-generation Innova Hycross has a claimed fuel efficiency of over 21 kmpl for the strong hybrid variant. In a similar fashion to its hybrid SUV sibling, Hyryder, the Hycross commands a waiting period of up to one year.

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta was also launched earlier this year and it commands a waiting period of up to 6 months. It is available only with a diesel engine. The Fortuner full-size SUV has a waiting period of up to 8 months while the customers wanting to own the Vellfire luxury MPV will have to wait up to 8 months as well.

The Japanese manufacturer appears to be ramping up its production activities to reduce the waiting period for its popular offerings such as the Urban Cruiser Hyrder, Innova Hycross and Fortuner.

The Camry hybrid sedan has a waiting period of up to 4 months in India. Next up, Toyota is expected to launch a compact SUV coupe based on the Fronx and it could be followed by an MPV based on the Ertiga.