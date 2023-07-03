Toyota Waiting Period July 2023 – Innova Hycross, Hyryder, Fortuner

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova series command a waiting period of over 12 months in June 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) commands a waiting period of over 12 months for select variants of the Innova Hycross, Innova Hycross and hybrid variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the domestic market in the month of July 2023. The waiting period did not change much compared to the previous month of June.

The Japanese auto major currently sells the Glanza premium hatchback, Hyryder midsize SUV, Fortuner full-size SUV and Innova series of MPVs in India. The S, G and V hybrid variants of the Hyryder command a waiting period of over 12 months each while the base mild hybrid E at 8 to 10 months and 4-5 months for S MT and G MT.

The mild hybrid V MT 4WD has the least waiting of 4 to 6 weeks while the S AT and G AT at 6 to 7 months each. The CNG variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a waiting of up to 8 months. All variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross have a waiting period of over 12 months and the same can be said for the VX and GX variants of the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Models Waiting Period In July 2023 1. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Over 12 Months 2. Toyota Innova Hycross Over 12 Months 3. Toyota Glanza Up To 6 Months 4. Toyota Fortuner Up To 4 Months 5. Toyota Camry Up To 4 Months 6. Toyota Innova Crysta Over 12 Months

The updated version of the Innova Crysta was launched earlier this year and is available only with a diesel engine. Customers wanting to own the entry-level ZX variant have it at 5 to 6 months. The manual trims of the Toyota Glanza command a waiting of 4 to 6 weeks each while the S AT and V AT variants have a waiting of 5 to 6 months each.

The G AT variant of the Glanza asks for a shorter waiting of 3 to 4 months. The CNG-spec Glanza has a waiting period of 4 to 6 weeks. In July 2023, the 4X2 variant of the Toyota Fortuner commands a waiting of 10 to 12 weeks but the 4×4 variant has it shorter at 6 to 8 weeks. The petrol-powered full-size SUV has it at 3 to 4 months and the top-spec Legender at 4 to 6 weeks.

Toyota will introduce the new generation Vellfire later this year in India and its unofficial bookings have commenced at select dealerships.