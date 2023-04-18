Toyota Waiting Period April 2023 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s base E mild hybrid manual variant commands the highest waiting period of up to fifteen months this month

In the month of April 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Glanza has a waiting period of up to six months for the S, G and V automatic variants while the entry-level E, S, G and V trims equipped with a five-speed manual transmission come with a waiting period of only six to eight weeks.

The CNG version of the Glanza commands a waiting of three to four months. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder commands a waiting period of twelve to fifteen months for the base E mild hybrid MT trim. Customers wanting to own S and G mild hybrid MT versions will have to wait eight to ten months.

The CNG variants of the midsize SUV command a waiting period of three to fourth months this month. The automatic mild hybrid S, G and V variants have a waiting period of up to twelve months. The entry-level S hybrid trim command a waiting of ten to twelve months while the G has it at eight to ten months and the V at six to eight months.

Toyota Models Waiting Period In April 2023 1. Toyota Glanza up to 6 months 2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder up to 15 months 3. Toyota Innova Crysta 4 to 5 months 4. Toyota Innova Hycross up to 12 months 5. Toyota Fortuner up to 4 months 6. Toyota Camry 3 to 4 months 7. Toyota Vellfire 7 to 8 months

The updated Innova Crysta has a waiting period of four to five months in India. The Innova Hycross has been well received by customers and due to the high demand, it commands a waiting period of up to twelve months for the VX (O) strong hybrid variant.

The GX petrol and VX strong hybrid petrol iterations have a waiting of 7-8 months and 6-7 months respectively. The bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants have been halted temporarily. The Fortuner full-size SUV command a waiting period of up to four months for the petrol AT or MT variants while the diesel 4X4 has it up to eight weeks.

Buyers wanting to own a Toyota Camry Hybrid will have to wait three to four months while the Vellfire luxury MPV has it between seven and eight months.