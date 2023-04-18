Toyota Waiting Period April 2023 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Hyryder

By
Surendhar M
-
urban cruiser hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s base E mild hybrid manual variant commands the highest waiting period of up to fifteen months this month

In the month of April 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Glanza has a waiting period of up to six months for the S, G and V automatic variants while the entry-level E, S, G and V trims equipped with a five-speed manual transmission come with a waiting period of only six to eight weeks.

The CNG version of the Glanza commands a waiting of three to four months. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder commands a waiting period of twelve to fifteen months for the base E mild hybrid MT trim. Customers wanting to own S and G mild hybrid MT versions will have to wait eight to ten months.

The CNG variants of the midsize SUV command a waiting period of three to fourth months this month. The automatic mild hybrid S, G and V variants have a waiting period of up to twelve months. The entry-level S hybrid trim command a waiting of ten to twelve months while the G has it at eight to ten months and the V at six to eight months.

innova hycross-9
Pic Source: Dayanand Karanth
Toyota Models Waiting Period In April 2023
1. Toyota Glanza up to 6 months
2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder up to 15 months
3. Toyota Innova Crysta 4 to 5 months
4. Toyota Innova Hycross up to 12 months
5. Toyota Fortuner up to 4 months
6. Toyota Camry 3 to 4 months
7. Toyota Vellfire 7 to 8 months

The updated Innova Crysta has a waiting period of four to five months in India. The Innova Hycross has been well received by customers and due to the high demand, it commands a waiting period of up to twelve months for the VX (O) strong hybrid variant.

The GX petrol and VX strong hybrid petrol iterations have a waiting of 7-8 months and 6-7 months respectively. The bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants have been halted temporarily. The Fortuner full-size SUV command a waiting period of up to four months for the petrol AT or MT variants while the diesel 4X4 has it up to eight weeks.

2022 Toyota Glanza wallpaper

Buyers wanting to own a Toyota Camry Hybrid will have to wait three to four months while the Vellfire luxury MPV has it between seven and eight months.