Toyota Vitara Brezza (Urban Cruiser) Launch Soon; Maruti Board Approves Supply

Toyota Urban Cruiser will be the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and it will more likely use the same 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine

The board of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has approved the supply of its Vitara Brezza compact SUV to Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM). In a regulatory filing, the largest carmaker in the country has said that it will result in increased sales for its Japanese counterpart. Toyota and Suzuki signed a MoU back in February 2017 and the partnership has only flourished over the last three years.

The relationship takes advantage of each other’s strengths in various fields and leverages opportunity for successful business operations not just in India but abroad as well. While Toyota predominantly concentrates on sharing its hybrid vehicle expertise and technologies, and using its wide footprint to help Suzuki, product sharing from MSIL forms a key agenda as well.

In March 2019, Maruti Suzuki’s board of directors approved the supply of Baleno to TKM. The Japanese manufacturer introduced the rebadged Baleno under the Glanza nameplate by the middle of last year and it has been a decent seller ever since its debut. Compared to the Baleno, the Glanza is sold in fewer variants and it gets minor exterior changes with a new grille and badge swap.

The Glanza has played a handy job by quickly rising to fame as the third best-selling model in the premium hatchback segment behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. With Etios and Liva out of the picture, the Glanza’s significance within Toyota’s domestic portfolio could not felt any better. Just as the Glanza, the rebadged compact SUV, likely to be dubbed Urban Cruiser, will have a key role in garnering volumes.

It will be based on the facelifted Vitara Brezza debuted in February 2020 and expect subtle visual updates to the Urban Cruiser in comparison. The powertrain and most of the features will remain identical as the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B SHVS petrol engine developing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque will more likely be used.

It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the Vitara Brezza. In a different filing, Maruti Suzuki’s board has approved buying 39.13 per cent stake in JJ Impex Private Limited from Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and 10 per cent stake from Sumitomo Corporation India.