The bigger sibling of the hot-selling Toyota Innova Crysta measures 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,950 mm in height.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant, is close to launching a high-end MPV that will rival the recently launched Mercedes V-Class. Dubbed Toyota Vellfire, the new model was recently spotted testing on the public roads of the country, thereby hinting that the launch of the new model will take place sooner than later.

The new MPV has already been showcased to private gatherings to gauge the public response and the latest sighting hints at an imminent launch. The Toyota Vellfire will come to us via CBU route and will become the most expensive MPV in its carmaker’s lineup.

The new model will be available with Toyota’s ‘Executive Lounge’ package, which will bring in bits like electric tailgate and sliding doors, dual sunroofs, three-zone automatic climate control, mood lighting and individual tray tables. The second row of seats will include two large- sofa-like captain chairs that will have power adjustments for the desired seating posture.

Going by the latest spy images of the Toyota Vellfire, the new MPV will be sold with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will likely offer Android Auto and Apple SmartPlay connectivity. Furthermore, the new new MPV will even offer two 10.2-inch screens for the rear passengers.

In all likelihood, the Toyota Vellfire will be sold in India with a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain unit that will comprise a 2.5-litre petrol engine that will come mated with an electric motor.

The power source will be paired with a CVT for seamless performance. The two power-sources will be capable of producing a maximum power of 197 PS. This is the same powertrain that propels the Lexus NX 400h.

In the Indian market, the Toyota Vellfire will lock horns with the likes of Mercedes V-Class. The new model will be launched around the Auto Expo 2020 at an expected price of Rs. 79 Lakhs. Some previous reports indicate that the unofficial bookings of the new model have already commenced at select dealerships.