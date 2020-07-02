Toyota Vellfire Picking Up Demand In India – June 2020 Sales Figures Out

Toyota Vellfire is sold in a fully-loaded Executive Lounge trim in India and is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) officially announced the launch of the Vellfire in the Indian market in February 2020. It is the first step for Toyota into the luxury MPV business as in recent times, we have seen the segment getting tremendous attention from the customers. Slotted well above the popular Innova Crysta, the Vellfire has its price quoted at Rs. 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Vellfire competes against Mercedes-Benz V-Class primarily and is retailed in the fully loaded Executive Lounge grade. The MPV posted 49 unit sales last month while the Camry garnered 26 units in June 2020. The Vellfire has been showing pretty impressive sales numbers and is steadily increasing.

Back in November 2019, the Vellfire recorded nine units and it went up to 42 units in February 2020 as the first three shipments were sold out very quickly with the majority of the buyer base from Hyderabad. The Vellfire is brought into the country through Completely Built Up route and is offered in multiple colour schemes.

The Vellfire sits at the top of the brand’s MPV range not just in India but many international markets as well. It comes in different shades like Burning White, Pearl White, Graphite and Black. The luxury MPV features a comprehensive list of comfort, convenience, safety and assistive technologies on-board.

It measures 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and stands 1,895 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 3,000 mm. The Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine working in tandem with dual electric motors on each axle. The combined system output stands at 196 bhp maximum power.

The hybrid technology present in the MPV enables a power split in the ratio of 60:40 and the engine comes into the party when the battery runs out. The system is connected to an e-CVT automatic transmission and is claimed to have a fuel economy of 16.35 kmpl. On the inside, it has two middle row captain seats with reclining function, fore-aft slide and electronic footrest, leather seats and upmarket wooden finish.

Some of the highlighting features in the Vellfire are leather seats, ventilated and massage functions, fold out tables, three zone climate control system, 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power sliding doors, dual sunroof, 17-speaker JBL audio system, roof-integrated 13-inch entertainment screen with Wi-Fi support, 17-inch wheels, TPMS and seven airbags.