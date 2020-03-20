Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV TVC Released In India

Toyota Vellfire is offered in India in a single Executive Lounge trim and it uses a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the launch of the long sought-after Vellfire in the domestic market towards the closing stages of last month. Priced at Rs. 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the luxury MPV doesn’t have any direct rival in India except for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and the Kia Carnival is priced in a lower segment.

Sold in a fully-loaded Executive Lounge trim, the Vellfire is available in colour choices such as Burning White, Pearl White, Graphite and Black. It is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) channel and the first three shipments have already been sold with 20 per cent of the customers from Hyderabad acccording to Toyota.

The Vellfire is loaded with features and technologies focussing on comfort, convenience and safety. It comes with two middle row captain seating arrangement with reclining function, fore-aft slide and electronic footrest. The premium wooden finish inside the cabin is complemented by leather seat upholstery and ventilated as well as massage seat functions.

It also boasts fold out tables, private screens, power sliding doors, dual sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, ambient roof lighting and a 17-speaker JBL audio system among other features. The roof-fitted 13-inch entertainment screen has Wi-Fi support as well and the 10-inch touchscreen screen enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Seven airbags, park assist, ABS, EBD and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) are part of the assistive and safety package provided by the Japanese manufacturer. The Vellfire measures 4,935 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and stands 1,895 mm tall with a massive wheelbase of 3,000 rpm.

The exterior comprises of heavily chromed front grille, sharp LED headlights, 17-inch wheels and typical upright stature of a van with premium gizmos. It derives power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine producing 87 bhp at 4,700 rpm and 198 Nm of peak torque delivered between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm.

It is connected to a couple of electric motors fitted on each axle. Thus, the combined power output stands at 196 bhp. The self-charging hybrid vehicle runs on battery with 60:40 power split and the regular engine kicks in when the battery drains up. The Vellfire is claimed to return 16.35 kmpl and it uses an e-CVT automatic transmission.