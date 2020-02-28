Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV Launched In India – Top 7 Things To Know

Toyota Vellfire is priced at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it more expensive than the entry-level Mercedes-Benz V Class in the country

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently launched its luxury MPV Vellfire in India at a starting price of Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and the car has already been sold out for 3 months. The Japanese carmaker will be bringing the car to the country through the CBU route, and a total of 180 bookings have been made for the car as of yet.

With the luxury MPV niche slowly pickup up pace in the country, there are still limited alternatives to the Vellfire, which has been brought to India in a sole fully-loaded trim. Here is a list of 7 important things about the Vellfire that will help you know the car better –

1. Dimensions

Talking about the size, the Vellfire has a length of 4,945 mm, a width of 1,850 mm, a height of 1,895 mm and a 3,000 mm long wheelbase. When compared to the Toyota’s other MPV Innova Crysta, the Vellfire is 210 mm longer, 20 mm wider and 100 mm taller. The Vellfire also has a 250 mm longer wheelbase, as compared to the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Vellfire Dimensions Length 4,945 mm Width 1,850 mm Height 1,895 mm Wheelbase 3,000 mm

2. Design

In terms of design, the Toyota Vellfire looks more like a luxury van than an MPV, thanks to its electric sliding doors. The car has been loaded with chrome treatment on the outside, especially on the front. The car sports a split headlamp design, and rides on 17-inch chrome alloy wheels. The Vellfire also gets Toyota’s blue emblem, since it comes with a petrol-hybrid powertrain.

3. Interior layout

The Vellfire is a three-row six-seat MPV, which primarily focuses on providing superior comfort to the middle row passengers. The car gets two plush VIP seats in the second row, which come with heating and cooling function, leg rests and a reclinable backrest. The middle seats are also power-adjustable with memory function, and get fold-out tables.

4. Features

The Vellfire gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay fitted in the dashboard, along with a 13-inch rear entertainment screen which is mounted on the roof, a 17-speaker JBL sound system, two sunroofs, sun blinds for second and third rows, 16-colour roof ambient lighting, three-zone auto climate control, LED headlamps, heated outside rear-view mirrors and more.

5. Safety

On the safety front, Toyota has equipped the Vellfire with 7 airbags, a panoramic view monitor, vehicle dynamic management, front and rear parking sensors and more.

6. Powertrain

The Vellfire draws power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine that is paired to two electric motors, which together help the engine generate 198 PS of maximum power and 235 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox, which sends power to both the axles.

7. Price and Competition

As mentioned earlier, the Vellfire is priced at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts it against the Mercedes-Benz V Class in the Indian market, which retails at a starting price of Rs 68.4 lakh and goes up to Rs 81.9 lakh (ex-showroom).