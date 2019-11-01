Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV Bookings Begin In India Ahead Of Launch

Toyota Vellfire could cost in the upwards of Rs. 75 lakh and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks in India

We showed you pictures of Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s upcoming luxury MPV, Vellfire, reaching dealerships last month and the bookings have also commenced at several showrooms for a reported initial token of Rs. 5 lakh. Ever since Toyota Alphard made its domestic debut at the 2018 Auto Expo, its market entry had long been anticipated.

However, Toyota has decided to go with the Vellfire which is the sportier version of the Alphard. The Japanese auto major has not revealed any official launch date for the Vellfire yet but we expect it to be introduced in the coming weeks. It will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built Up) route.

Thus, expect the pricing to be in the upwards of Rs. 75 lakh. Toyota appears to take advantage of the government’s relaxed regulations dealing with introducing 2,500 units of a particular model without homologation. It will go head-to-head with the Mercedes-Benz V-Class that went on sale earlier this year.

The 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine coupled with hybrid technology could be employed producing a combined power output of 197 horsepower and 235 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT automatic transferring power to both the axles and is claimed to have fuel economy of 11.6 kmpl.

To justify the price tag, the Toyota Vellfire comes with many premium features including split LED headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights on the outside. The exterior gets chrome finishes to enhance the upmarket appeal of the luxury MPV while the cabin adorns a dark themed dashboard and centre console.

The Executive Lounge package enables top-notch comfort and convenience equipment including dual thrones for the middle row with ventilated, reclinable and powered functions. The six-seater also boasts individual seat tables, three-zone automatic climate control, seven airbags, a large touchscreen up front and 10.2-inch screen for rear occupants and so on.