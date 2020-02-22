Toyota Vellfire Launching On 26th Feb, First Official Teaser Out

The Toyota Vellfire will be launched in India on 26th Feb, and will be directly pitted against the Mercedes-Benz V Class and Kia Carnival

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has not only released a teaser of its upcoming Vellfire luxury MPV, but the manufacturer has also provided us the launch date of the car with it, which is February 26. Captioned with the ‘Sustainable Luxury’ tag, the teaser image reveals not much apart from the silhouette of the upcoming car.

However, since the Vellfire is on sale in other foreign markets, and has been spied in India before, we are not really disappointed. The luxurious MPV will be brought to our country as a completely built unit (CBU), and the Vellfire will go on to become Toyota’s flagship offering in India.

The Vellfire will only be offered in India in its top-spec ‘Executive Lounge’ variant with an 8-seat configuration. The features on offer will include LED headlights and tail lamps, twin electric moon-roofs, electric sliding doors and tailgate, three-zone automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with smartphone connectivity, two 10.2-inch HD displays for the second-row, and electrically adjustable ventilated seats with premium leather upholstery.

Powering the India-spec Toyota Vellfire will be a 2.5-litre petrol engine that comes paired with an electric motor, which is the same hybrid powertrain that is offered with the Lexus NX 300H. The total power output of the motor is rated at 197 PS, while the peak torque output at 235 Nm. The power is sent to both the axles with the help of a CVT gearbox.

In terms of size, the eight-seater luxury MPV has a length of 4935 mm, a width of 1850 mm, stands 1895 mm tall and has 3000 mm long wheelbase. For reference, the Mercedes-Benz V Class is 435 mm longer at 5370 mm, 78 mm wider at 1928 mm, and has a 430 mm longer wheelbase, as compared to the Toyota MPV.

Toyota will likely price the Vellfire MPV in the price range of Rs 68 lakh and Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the car will have to compete against only one other car, which is the Mercedes-Benz V Class. The German-origin luxury MPV is priced at Rs 68.40 lakh (ex-showroom).