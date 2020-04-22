Toyota Vellfire Golden Eyes, Alphard Type Gold Special Editions Unveiled

Toyota Alphard Type Gold And Vellfire Golden Eyes limited editions are offered in both petrol and petrol-electric engine options in Japan

Toyota has revealed the limited edition Alphard Type Gold and Vellfire Golden Eyes in Japan. The former is based on the Alphard S grade and the latter is based on the Vellfire Z grade as they have features in common. The Toyota Alphard Tye Gold comes equipped with exterior updates just as the Vellfire Golden Eyes and both look thoroughly well made inside and out.

The Alphard Type Gold comes fitted with golden coloured emblem on the front grille, plenty of chrome touches on the bonnet and bumper, LED fog lamps, sporty dark metallic accents and so on. The Toyota Vellfire Golden Eyes boasts jet black bonnet finish, and similar accents on front LED fog lamp housings, tail lamps and trunk gate along with the front grille.

It gets Golden Eyes name since it uses gold-trimmed headlamp cluster and is shod on 18-inch wheels. Despite resembling the interior features with their respective trim levels, both the Alphard Type Gold and Vellfire Golden Eyes special editions have unique touches that should not be missed out. They include synthetic leather seats and leather-wrapped wood finished steering wheel.

Other key features include black fabric headliner, wooden/metal trimmed centre console box, 10.5-inch T-Connect touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, JBL premium audio, chrome plated door handles and Toyota Safety Sense advanced safety suite comprising of technologies such as adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, adaptive high beam, pre crash safety system, etc.

The Japanese manufacturer has presented both the special editions with regular petrol and hybrid engine choices for the discerning customers with no mechanical changes. The 2.5-litre petrol engine is paired with a CVT and it can be had in two-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configuration while the same engine working in tandem with a hybrid system can be had only with an AWD layout.

From the beginning of May, the Alphard Type Gold and Vellfire Golden Eyes will be up for grabs in its home market. For the two-wheel-drive 2.5-litre petrol special edition, Toyota has quoted a starting price of 4,240,000 yen for both the models and the top-spec petrol/hybrid asks for 5,040,000 yen.