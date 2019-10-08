Toyota Vellfire Dealer Dispatch Begins, To Be Launched Soon

After the launch of Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition, TKM is now preparing to launch the Vellfire luxury MPV that was showcased to prospective buyers recently

Of late, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been busy planning and releasing new products. Recently, it launched the TRD Celebratory Edition of the highly popular Fortuner and now, it looks like the carmaker is preparing to launch the Vellfire in India.

The highly luxurious MPV was showcased at a dealer event back in July this year and was even shown to prospective buyers in August. It is now being said that the first batch of the Toyota Vellfire, which comprises 2 units, has already been dispatched to the dealers and the market launch would happen later this month.

Globally, the Toyota Vellfire is available in two styling packs – Standard and Aero Body. The Vellfire is a more upmarket version of the Alphard, which, in itself, is a pretty upmarket vehicle. The more luxurious sibling is pitted against the Mercedes V-Class. The MPV measures 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,935 mm/1,950 mm in height.

Powering the Toyota Vellfire is a 2AR-FE 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 182 PS and a peak torque of 235 Nm. The motor comes mated to a CVT. Another engine option is that of the 2GR-FKS 3.5-litre petrol engine that produces 301 PS and 361 Nm. This motor comes mated to an 8-speed AT.

The India-spec model will have a hybrid setup. This powertrain that consist of the 2AR-FXE 2.5-litre petrol engine (152 PS/206 Nm) and the 2JM electric motor (143 PS/270 Nm) and the 2FM electric motor (68 PS/139 Nm).

The Toyota Vellfire will come with a host of high-end features, including LED headlights with cornering lamps, sequential turn indicators, power slide & back doors, 7 airbags, powered extendable Ottoman full recline seats, twin moonroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, individual seat tables, seat ventilation, heating and memory functions and Black/Flaxen interior. The new model is likely to cost Rs. 75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: AutoPunditz