Toyota Vellfire And Camry Price Hiked By Upto Rs 4 Lakh – Details

The Toyota Vellfire goes up against the Mercedes-Benz V Class, while the Toyota Camry rivals the Skoda Superb in the Indian market

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had announced in June about its plans to increase the prices of its premium offerings, namely Vellfire luxury MPV and the executive sedan Camry, citing substantial rise in exchange rates as the reason. The Vellfire’s price has been increased by Rs 4 lakh, while the Camry gets a Rs 1.14 lakh price hike, effective from July 2020.

Toyota has officially updated its official website with the updated price, and the Vellfire is now listed at Rs 83.5 lakh, while the Camry’s price is now Rs 39.02 lakh. The latter was previously priced at Rs 37.88 lakh, while the Vellfire was retailed at Rs 79.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Model New Price* Old Price* Camry Rs 39.02 lakh Rs 37.88 lakh Vellfire Rs 83.5 lakh Rs 79.5 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom

Talking about the cars, the Camry comes equipped with a hybrid powertrain that consists of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The petrol engine generates 178 PS of max power and 221 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor has a max power and torque output of 120 PS/202 Nm. The combined power output of the Camry is rated at 218 PS.

The transmission duties on the sedan are handled by a CVT gearbox as standard. Also, the car gets three preset driving modes namely Eco, Normal and Power. The Vellfire also uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine, but is instead, coupled to two electric motors, which together help the motor produce 198 PS of maximum power and 235 Nm peak torque. The power is sent to both the axles with the help of a CVT auto gearbox.

No changes have been made to either of the cars. That being said, the Camry comes equipped with features like a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, an electric sunroof, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, powered front seats with ventilation function, a head-up display, cruise control, power adjustable steering column, rear sunblind and a three-zone automatic climate control.

On the other hand, the Vellfire gets two plush VIP seats in the second row – which is the biggest highlight of the car. The said seats are power-adjustable with memory function, come with heating and cooling function, leg rests, fold-out tables and a reclinable backrest as well.

Other features on offer include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a roof-mounted 13-inch rear entertainment screen, a 17-speaker JBL sound system, two electric sun roofs, sun blinds for second and third rows, ambient lighting, three-zone auto climate control and so on.