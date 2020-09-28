Toyota Urban Cruiser Vs Tata Nexon – Price & Specs Comparison

While the Tata Nexon is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the Toyota Urban Cruiser makes do with a sole BS6-compliant petrol engine

Tata introduced a mid-life facelift for its Nexon at the beginning of this year, however, the sub-4m SUV segment has received a few new entrants since then. The Nexon’s popularity continues to grow in the Indian market, and the car went on to become the third best-selling sub-compact SUV in the country last month.

However, the launch of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser could result in the Tata Nexon’s sales taking a hit, since the former is based on the tried-and-tested Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Here is a detailed specifications and price comparison between the two sub-4m SUVs for you to decide which one is better suited for you –

Dimensions

The Toyota Urban Cruiser measures 3995 mm in length, 1790 mm in width, 1640 mm in height and has a wheelbase that measures 2500 mm. On the contrary, the Tata Nexon has a length of 3993 mm, a width of 1811 mm, stands 1606 mm tall and has a 2500 mm long wheelbase.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Tata Nexon Length 3995 mm 3993 mm Width 1790 mm 1811 mm Height 1640 mm 1606 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2498 mm

This means that the newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser is 2 mm longer, 34 mm taller and has a 2 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Tata Nexon. However, the latter is 21 mm wider than the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza doppelganger.

Powertrains

Powering the Toyota Urban Cruiser is a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 105 PS of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 4-speed torque converter which gets mild-hybrid tech.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Tata Nexon Engine 1.5-litre, 4-cyl, NA petrol 1.2-litre 3-cyl, turbo petrol Power 105 PS 120 PS Torque 138 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

The Tata Nexon on the other hand, gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 120 PS power and 170 Nm torque. Tata also offers the Nexon with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that is rated at 110 PS/260 Nm. The transmission duties on both the powertrains are handled by a 6-speed MT, as well as an optional 6-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon Engine 1.5-litre, 4-cyl, diesel Power 110 PS Torque 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Features

The Urban Cruiser’s feature list consists of gets LED projector auto headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, electrically foldable and adjustable wing mirrors, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, push button start/stop, keyless entry, cruise control, and a height adjustable driver’s seat.

The Tata Nexon on the other hand, is one of the most feature-rich cars in the segment, and its equipment list consists of an electric sunroof, an 8-speaker system by Harman, automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, iRA connected-car tech with remote vehicle control through smartphone, a digital instrument cluster and much more.

Safety

The safety features on offer with the Toyota Urban Cruiser include dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, a reverse parking camera, a high-speed alert system, and front seatbelts reminders.

On the other hand, Tata has equipped the Nexon with driver and co-driver airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Electronic Traction Control, Roll-over Mitigation, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Brake Disc Wiping and rear parking sensors as standard. Additionally, the higher variants come with a reverse parking camera as well.

Price

Since the Toyota Urban Cruiser is only available with a petrol powertrain, we have only made a comparison between the prices of the petrol variants of the Tata Nexon and the former. Take a look at the variant-wise price of both the sub-4m SUVs in the table given below –

Toyota Urban Cruiser Tata Nexon Mid 5MT – Rs 8.40 lakh XE – Rs 7 lakh High 5MT – Rs 9.15 lakh XM – Rs 7.83 lakh Premium 5MT – Rs 9.80 lakh XM (S) – Rs 8.37 lakh Mid 4AT – Rs 9.80 lakh XMA – Rs 8.43 lakh High 4AT – Rs 10.65 lakh XZ – Rs 8.83 lakh Premium 4AT – Rs 11.30 lakh XMA (S) – Rs 8.97 lakh XZ+ – Rs 9.63 lakh XZ+ Dual Tone – Rs 9.83 lakh XZ+ (S) – Rs 10.23 lakh XZA+ – Rs 10.23 lakh XZ+ (S) Dual Tone – Rs 10.43 lakh XZA+ Dual Tone – Rs 10.43 lakh XZ+ (O) – Rs 10.53 lakh XZ+ (O) Dual Tone – Rs 10.73 lakh XZA+ (S) – Rs 10.83 lakh XZA+ (S) Dual Tone – Rs 11.03 lakh XZA+ (O) – Rs 11.13 lakh XZA+ (O) Dual Tone – Rs 11.33 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has been priced between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh, and is available in a total of 6 variants only. However, Tata currently offers the Nexon (petrol) in a total of 18 different variants, which are retailed at a starting price of Rs 7 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.33 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel-powered Nexon is currently priced from Rs 8.45 lakh to Rs 12.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially the same as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza under its skin; which is a pretty good thing since the latter is still one of the best-selling sub-4m SUVs in the country. The Toyota badging and the tag of ‘low cost of maintenance’ that comes with it, is surely an attractive deal.

On the contrary, the Tata Nexon is not only one of the most feature-rich cars in the sub-compact segment, it is also one of the safest cars in the country. In addition to that, Tata offers the car with both petrol and diesel powertrains, and option of an automatic transmission with both the powertrains.