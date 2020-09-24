Toyota Urban Cruiser Vs Kia Sonet – Price and Specs Comparison

The Kia Sonet shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue, while the Toyota Urban Cruiser is entirely based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Two new sub-4m SUVs were launched in the Indian market in quick succession, i.e. the Kia Sonet, that went on sale on September 18, as well as the Toyota Urban Cruiser, prices of which were revealed on September 23. While the two are pitted in one of the most competitive segments in the Indian market, they are still two very different cars.

We bring to you an in-depth specification as well as price comparison between the newly launched Kia Sonet, as well as the Toyota Urban Cruiser, take a read –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Toyota Urban Cruiser measures 3995 mm in length, 1790 mm in width, and has a 2500 mm long wheelbase. Coincidentally, the Kia Sonet is also 3995 mm long, 1790 mm wide and has a wheelbase that measures 2500 mm.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Kia Sonet Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1790 mm 1790 mm Height 1640 mm 1642 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2500 mm

The only minute difference in dimensions of the two sub-4m SUVs is the height, since the Urban Cruiser measures 1640 mm in height, while the Sonet is 1642 mm tall.

Powertrains

Since Toyota will not be offering any diesel powertrain with its Urban Cruiser, it will only be fair to compare the Kia Sonet’s 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder NA petrol unit belts out 83 PS of max power and 115 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Kia Sonet Engine 1.5-litre 4-cyl petrol 1.2-litre 4-cyl petrol/

1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol Power 105 PS 83 PS/

120 PS Torque 138 Nm 115 Nm/

172 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT 5-speed MT/

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

The 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol on the other hand, puts out 120 PS and 172 Nm, and is offered with a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), as well as an optional 7-speed DCT. Just so you know, Kia is also offering the Sonet with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 100 PS/240 Nm when had with the 6-speed MT, and 115 PS/250 Nm when coupled with the 6-speed torque converter auto.

Kia Sonet Engine 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 100 PS (6 MT) / 115 PS (6 AT) Torque 240 Nm (6 MT) / 250 Nm (6 AT) Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

The Toyota Urban Cruiser on the other hand, is offered with a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that has a max power output of 105 PS, and a peak torque rating of 138 Nm. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 4-speed AT which comes with mild-hybrid tech.

Features

The Kia Sonet gets a range of class-leading features, which truly set it apart from the remainder of sub-compact SUVs in the country. The car’s equipment list consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, UVO connected car-tech, cruise control, an electric sunroof, a Bose premium sound system, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, LED Sound Mood Light, an air-purifier with display and more!

The Urban Cruiser on the other hand, shares its feature-list with car it is based on, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It gets LED projector auto headlamps with daytime running lamps, LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Safety

On the safety front, Kia has equipped the Sonet with features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, drive modes and traction control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Brake Assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera as well as front and rear parking sensors.

In contrast, the Toyota Urban Cruiser gets dal frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, a reverse parking camera, a high-speed alert system, and front seatbelts reminders.

Price

Toyota has priced the manual variants of the Urban Cruiser between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 9.80 lakh, while the automatic trims have been priced from Rs 9.80 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh. On the other hand, Kia retail the petrol variants of the Sonet at a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Variants Price* Kia Sonet Variants Price* Mid 5MT Rs 8.40 lakh HTE Petrol 5MT Rs 6.71 lakh High 5MT Rs 9.15 lakh HTK Petrol 5MT Rs 7.59 lakh Premium 5MT Rs 9.80 lakh HTK+ Petrol 5MT Rs 8.45 lakh Mid 4AT Rs 9.80 lakh HTK+ Turbo Petrol 6iMT Rs 9.49 lakh High 4AT Rs 10.65 lakh HTX Turbo Petrol 6iMT Rs 9.99 lakh Premium 4AT Rs 11.30 lakh HTK+ Turbo Petrol 7DCT Rs 10.49 lakh HTX+ Turbo Petrol 6iMT Rs 11.65 lakh GTX+ Turbo Petrol 6iMT Rs 11.99 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

As mentioned earlier, the Kia Sonet also gets an optional 1.5-litre oil burner, and the diesel variants of the sub-4m SUV are priced from Rs 8.05 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It should be noted that Kia will be introducing automatic transmissions for both the top-end GTX+ turbo-petrol and diesel trims at a later date, and hence, the upper price of the car will move further north.

Comparison Verdict

The Toyota branding has always been associated with low cost of maintenance in the Indian market, and hence, Toyota cars do have a cult following among Indians. In addition, the Vitara Brezza is a tried and tested car, and hence, the Urban Cruiser will not have any difficulty in winning the trust of buyers, a good amount of which will likely be returning Toyota owners.

On the other hand, Kia has successfully managed to make a good name of itself in the market with the Seltos and the Carnival, and now aims to further increase its success with the new Sonet. The Sonet is not only the most affordable sub-4m SUV in the country, but it’s top-end variants also get unmatched equipment. Striking looks are certainly a plus.