Toyota Urban Cruiser (Vitara Brezza Based) Deliveries Commence in India

The first batch of Toyota Urban Cruiser SUVs has been delivered to customers all across India, just in time for the festive season

The Toyota Urban Cruiser was launched in India last month, and deliveries of the SUV have already begun in India. Toyota dealerships all over the country are proudly sharing their stories, of delivering the new Urban Cruiser to their customers, online on social media platforms. Anand Toyota, a Shimla-based dealership, has even shared the video of its first Urban Cruiser delivery.

Regular readers may be aware that Toyota’s newest crossover is actually a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza. The two SUVs not only share the platform and powertrains, but body panels and design as well. Although the styling is mostly similar between the two, the front fascia of the Urban Cruiser has been redesigned, in order to give it a distinguishing look.

The front grille of the Urban Cruiser has two horizontal slats, with a thick chrome surround on the sides. The front bumper has also been redesigned, and features large fake air vents on the sides, which also house the fog lamps. There’s also a silver-finished faux skid plate at the bottom of the front bumper. Overall, the front fascia of this SUV slightly resembles its elder sibling, the Fortuner.

Other than that, the Urban Cruiser offers 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, keyless entry, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity). Also, Maruti offers a 2-year/40,000 km warranty as standard on the Vitara Brezza, whereas the Urban Cruiser gets a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty.

Powering the little Toyota crossover is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that generates 105 PS and 138 Nm. This motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox as standard, with a 4-speed automatic available as an option. The automatic variant also gets a mild-hybrid system, which boosts fuel economy.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is priced from Rs. 8.40 lakh to Rs. 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The vehicle rivals the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and the upcoming Nissan Magnite.