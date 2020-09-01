Toyota Urban Cruiser Variant-Wise Feature List Revealed

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 as well as the upcoming Kia Sonet

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of Toyota has made use of the Japanese carmaker’s global product-sharing agreement with Suzuki once before by introducing the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Glanza. Now, the carmaker is all set to launch its second product under the partnership i.e. the Urban Cruiser sub-4m SUV, based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The Urban Cruiser not only shares its platform with the Vitara Brezza, but is actually a Vitara Brezza under its Toyota skin. The Japanese manufacturer has made some minor changes to its design, including the redesigned front grille as well as the reworked bumpers, however, the powertrain as well as the equipment list has been carried over as it is.

With that being said, the Urban Cruiser will be offered in a total of three variants, namely Mid, High and Premium – and all three will be offered with either a manual transmission, or an optional automatic. What will differentiate the three variants is the equipment list. Here is a detailed variant-wise feature list of the Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV –

Mid Variant

The mid variant is actually the entry-level variant of the Urban Cruiser, however, it is similar to the VXi variant of the donor car, hence, it fairly packed. The Mid trim comes equipped with features like LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, turn indicators on ORVMs and wheel covers on the outside.

Inside the cabin, the said trim gets all four power windows, automatic climate control, central locking with keyless entry, electrically adjustable and electrically foldable wing mirrors and tilt-adjustable steering wheel, rear defogger, steering-mounted controls, a 2-DIN Bluetooth music system and push-button start/stop. The automatic model also gets Hill Hold Assist function.

High Variant – V

The High trim will be the mid-level variant of the Urban Cruiser, and over the Mid trim, it will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear washer and wiper, height-adjustable driver’s seat, 60:40 split rear seats, cruise control, rear centre armrest with cup holder, black alloy wheels and gunmetal grey roof rails.

Premium Variant – Z

The Premium variant is the range-topping version of the Toyota SUV, and comes with all the bells and whistles. On the outside, the Premium trim gets LED fog lamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels and dual-tone colour options over the other two trims. Moving inside the cabin, it gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel to give the interiors a premium touch.

Additional features over the previous models include an auto-dimming IRVM, a reverse parking camera, sliding front armrest with cup holders, height-adjustable driver’s seat, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and auto-folding wing mirrors as well.