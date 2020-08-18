The Toyota Urban Cruiser will go on to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and most importantly, the Maruti Vitara Brezza

Toyota’s Indian arm has already made use of the Japanese carmaker’s global product-sharing agreement with Suzuki once before, when it launched the Glanza, a Toyota-badged premium hatchback based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Now, Toyota is all set to introduce its second product under the product-sharing agreement, i.e. the Urban Cruiser sub-4m SUV, which will be based on the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

While the Toyota-badged version of the Vitara Brezza is yet to be revealed, Toyota has already released some teasers of the car, and the sub-4m SUV is expected to be launched by this festive season. Ahead of its debut, Shoeb R. Kalania of IndianAutoBlog has imagined a sportier TRD Sportivo version of the Urban Cruiser, and it surely looks mesmerising.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will have a lot of similarities with Vitara Brezza, hence, design will certainly not be one of the major aspects that draw prospective buyers of the donor car towards the Toyota SUV. However, if Toyota plans to launch the Urban Cruiser TRD Sportivo, it could certainly be a game-changer in the sub-compact SUV segment because of its design.

While we do know that the Urban Cruiser will feature a redesigned front radiator grille as compared to the Maruti Vitara Brezza, this rendered TRD Sportivo version gets an all-new sporty looking bumper with a large grille that has TRD badging embossed in red. Apart from that, the front-end also features restyled fog lamp housings.

The TRD Sportivo badging can also be seen on the front doors of the car, in addition to the body-coloured cladding with red accents. The main highlight of this rendered Urban Cruiser however, is the stylish looking six-spoke alloy wheels that have been inspired from the alloy wheels on the 2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition.

If launched, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech from the upcoming Urban Cruiser will be carried over to the TRD Sportivo as well. While Toyota is yet to reveal if the Urban Cruiser will be getting the sporty TRD Sportivo Treatment, we certainly hope it does.