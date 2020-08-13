Toyota Urban Cruiser Teased Again In India; Reveals More Design Details

Toyota’s upcoming SUV will sport a 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed auto

Toyota India is set to launch its first-ever sub-4-metre SUV for the Indian market around the Diwali festive season. The company had recently shared the first teaser for the SUV and now we have received another one, this time with more details of the exterior design visible.

As can be seen in this teaser image, the front grille of the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser juts a little forward from the rest of the face, and has two horizontal slats running through it, sporting the Toyota badge in the centre. The front bumper is also new, and gets body-coloured paint and a large air dam, with a faux skid plate underneath. On either end of the bumper, the car gets large fake air vents housing the fog lamps within.

The rest of the design seems the same as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, including the silhouette of the SUV, the alloy wheels, and even the headlamps. In this teaser, we can also see that Toyota will be offering a dual-tone paint scheme, blacked-out ORVMs (with integrated turn indicators), and a regular antenna (not a shark-fin unit).

Overall, the Urban Cruiser manages to differentiate itself from its Maruti twin quite nicely, and the resemblance to the Fortuner looks subtle. As for the interior, we expect absolutely no changes to the design or the feel of the cabin, except for the new Toyota badge on the steering wheel.

The little Toyota crossover will offer a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, hill-hold assist, multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 4-speaker sound system (with 2-tweeters), and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Safety features will include ABS, EBD, seatbelt reminder (front seats), seatbelt pretensioner, and dual front airbags.

Powering the Toyota Urban Cruiser will be a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol SHVS engine, capable of generating 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, and there will a 4-speed automatic available as an option.