Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor To Likely Be The Rebadged Maruti Fronx

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is expected to go on sale following the launch of the Rumion MPV in the coming months in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has trademarked the Urban Cruiser Taisor name in the domestic market suggesting that it could be the name of the upcoming compact SUV coupe. The Japanese manufacturer is reaping the benefits of its partnership with Maruti Suzuki and already sells the badge-engineered Glanza while the Urban Cruiser Hyryder also came to the fore as a collaborative effort.

Next up, Toyota will introduce the Rumion MPV, the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the coming weeks and it was revealed yesterday. It reminisces the South African spec Rumion and will be positioned below the Innova Crysta in the company’s MPV lineup. Toyota recently announced prices of the new generation Vellfire to further strengthen its fleet of MPVs.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will likely help in increasing the volume sales as it will be a sub-four-metre SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Unlike the notable differences between Glanza and its donor, the Baleno, the cosmetic changes are expected to be minimal. It will get a new grille and slightly tweaked bumpers but no other revisions could be on the cards.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been well received by customers and is now a regular feature in the top ten SUV sales charts. The upcoming Urban Cruiser Taisor could act as a replacement for the Urban Cruiser compact SUV, which was a rebadged first-generation Vitara Brezza. The Taisor will be equipped with the same features list and interior as its donor as well.

The compact SUV coupe will derive power from a 1.2L K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option. The 1.0L three-cylinder turbo BoosterJet petrol engine made its return under the hood of the Fronx and it could also be offered too.

The powertrain develops 99 bhp and 148 Nm, and will be mated to a five-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT with paddle shifters.