Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs. 7.73 Lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes equipped with two engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine

Following the release of the teasers over the last few days, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has today announced the launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India. The most affordable SUV from the Japanese brand in the local market carries a price tag of Rs. 7.73 lakh for the base 1.2L petrol MT and it goes up to Rs. 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 1.0L turbo petrol variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 10.55 lakh for its entry-level trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota has been reaping the benefits of its partnership with Maruti Suzuki as the Glanza and Hyryder are recording good volume sales every month and now the Taisor has joined the party.

The compact SUV is the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and is positioned above the Glanza and below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the domestic portfolio. As expected, the five-seater is priced slightly higher than the Fronx as the entry-level model is around Rs. 20,000 costlier but the top-spec turbo trim costs similar.

Toyota Taisor Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom, Pan India) 1. E MT 1.2L Rs. 7,73,500 2. E MT CNG 1.2L Rs. 8,71,500 3. S MT 1.2L Rs. 8,59,500 4. S AMT 1.2L Rs. 9,12,500 5. S+ MT 1.2L Rs. 8,99,500 6. S+ AMT 1.2L Rs. 9,52,500 7. G MT 1.0L Rs. 10,55,500 8. G AT 1.0L Rs. 11,95,500 9. V MT 1.0L Rs. 11,47,500 10. V AT 1.0L Rs. 12,87,500 11. V MT DT 1.0L Rs. 11.63,500 12. V AT DT 1.0L Rs. 13,03,500

It locks horns directly with its donor, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, in addition to Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter while models like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault sit in a similar price bracket. It has similar dimensions and performance numbers compared to the Fronx.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Dimensions Measurements 1. Length 3,995 mm 2. Width 1,550 mm 3. Height 1,765 mm 4. Wheelbase 2,520 mm 5. Ground Clearance 190 mm 6. Bootspace 308 L

Toyota Taisor Performance Engine & Specs 1. Engine 1.2L NA Petrol/1.0L Turbo Petrol 2. Power 90 PS/100 PS 3. Torque 113 Nm/148 Nm 4. Transmission 5 Speed MT/AMT & 5 Speed MT/6 AT

The equipment list comprises a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, a 360-degree camera system, a heads-up display and much more.

In short, the features list is identical to the Fronx but the exterior has received minor updates to differentiate itself from its donor. It gains new LED Daytime Running Light signatures similar to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and in fact, the visual updates reflect the differences found between the Hyryder and Grand Vitara.

The front fascia also boasts a new hexagonal grille section with a thin horizontal silver bar connecting the DRLs but the headlamp cluster with triple LED beams and bumper area with faux skid plate reminisce the Fronx. The 16-inch alloy wheels are different as well but the connected tail lamps, rear bumper, tailgate, side body panels, etc are lifted from the Fronx. The CNG iteration of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has also been introduced.