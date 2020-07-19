Toyota Urban Cruiser (Rebadged Brezza) India Launch Likely In October

Toyota Urban Cruiser could be introduced in India around October and it will more likely be powered by the same 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine

Just over a couple of months ago, the board of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) approved the supply of its compact SUV to Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM). Figured from a regulatory filing, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer said that it would increase the volumes of its Japanese compatriot in the domestic market.

The speculations surrounding the rebadged Vitara brezza have been there for long. It stemmed from the joint press release released by the brands regarding their future plans as vehicle sharing, using common platforms and production facilities are part of the equation. Last year, Toyota introduced its first badge engineered vehicle in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno based Toyota Glanza has been a decent seller ever since it went on sale and it did help in Toyota posting good sales tally as it often finished as the third most sold hatchback in the B2 segment behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. It will likely continue to do so into the near future.

With the Etios twins no more due to the more stringent BSVI emission standards, the Glanza is the most affordable Toyota model being sold in India. The Vitara Brezza based compact SUV is expected to be dubbed the ‘Urban Cruiser’ and it could give the much needed helping hand for Toyota in terms of garnering volumes.

The Vitara Brezza has been in the business since early 2016 and it has set records for its competition to climb harder over the years. The segment is already hotly contested and it will see the arrival of Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Kia Sonet to spice things up. The Urban Cruiser will have exterior changes to differentiate itself from its donor while mechanically and feature-wise there will be plenty of similarities.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will more likely go on sale during this festive season (around September or October) and it could be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder Smart Hybrid engine used in the Vitara Brezza. It currently produces a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.