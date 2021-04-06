Toyota Urban Cruiser Outsold Mahindra XUV300 In March 2021

Last month, Toyota Urban Cruiser achieved its highest-ever sales figure in India, managing to outsell Mahindra XUV300

Toyota India recorded a strong sales growth in March 2021 – around 114 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis – with a total sales figure of 14,997 units. The Urban Cruiser was the second highest-selling model in the Japanese carmaker’s lineup in our market (behind the Innova Crysta), with a total of 3,162 units sold during last month.

Interestingly, the little Toyota SUV managed to outsell Mahindra XUV300 in March 2021, with the latter posting a total sales figure of 2,587 units. Perhaps the shortage in supply of semiconductor chips could be the reason for the low dispatch figures of the XUV300. Automobile manufacturers all over the world have been struggling due to the semiconductor chip shortage, which has prompted many global carmakers to even temporarily halt production.

Regular readers would remember that Toyota Urban Cruiser is actually a rebadged version of the extremely popular Maruti Vitara Brezza, featuring only minor changes to the exterior design. The Urban Cruiser was launched in the Indian market back in September last year, and in a rather short amount of time, it has already become one of the best-selling models in Toyota India’s range, along with the Glanza (which is a rebadged version of Maruti Baleno).

The technical specifications of the Urban Cruiser remain unchanged over the Vitara Brezza. It is available exclusively with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which is capable of developing 105 PS and 138 Nm. There are two transmission choices on offer – a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox – with the latter offering a mild-hybrid system as well.

On the other hand, Mahindra XUV300 is available with two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. The former is good for 110 PS and 200 Nm, while the latter can generate 117 PS and 300 Nm. On both these powertrains, there are two transmission choices on offer – a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

Toyota Urban Cruiser is currently priced from Rs. 8.50 lakh to Rs. 11.35 lakh in the Indian market. As for Mahindra XUV300, its price currently ranges from Rs. 7.95 lakh to Rs. 12.70 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).