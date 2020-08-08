Toyota Urban Cruiser Leaked Ahead Of India Launch Next Month

Toyota Urban Cruiser will go on sale in India next month and it will be powered by the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or an AT

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revealed the first official teaser image of the Urban Cruiser a few days ago and it has now been leaked online confirming the design details we have told you of in recent times. The compact SUV is the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and it comes as the second badge engineered vehicle out of Toyota-Suzuki alliance.

The Vitara Brezza will be shared by Maruti Suzuki with Toyota as part of the OEM supply agreement and its official bookings will begin from August 22 onwards. Compared to the Toyota Glanza, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Urban Cruiser does have its own styling elements but nothing too major. The front fascia consists of two horizontal grille slats housing the Toyota badge.

It is flanked by sleek projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights and the slightly inclined vertical chrome element separating the headlamps from the grille reminds us of the Fortuner. The aggressive front bumper boasts prominent circular-shaped fog lamps and black cladding that runs across the sides and till the rear.

Other design details are front and rear skid plates, blackened pillars and ORVMs as the Urban Cruiser will also be offered in dual-tone metallic colour schemes. While the exterior has differences compared to its donor, the interior will likely be similar to that of the Vitara Brezza as only new upholstery and changes to the colour theme can be expected.

A SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, engine start/stop button, multi-functional steering wheel, etc will be carried over from the Vitara Brezza. As for the performance, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine will be used and it continues to deliver 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In the Toyota Urban Cruiser, both the transmission choices will get mild-hybrid technology as opposed to the SHVS incorporated only in the Vitara Brezza AT. This should help in the Urban Cruiser having higher fuel economy compared to the Vitara Brezza MT.