Toyota Urban Cruiser Launched In South Africa – Details

The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that makes 105 PS power and 138 Nm torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT

Last year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor decided to make use of the brand’s global product-sharing agreement with Suzuki to introduce the Urban Cruiser in India, which is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – one of the best-selling sub-4m SUVs in the country.

Now, Toyota has launched the Urban Cruiser in South Africa at a starting price of R247,900, which converts to about Rs 12.13 lakh in Indian currency. The car will be offered in three variants, namely Xi, Xs and Xr. The entry-level Xi trim comes equipped with features like keyless-entry with push-button start/stop, electric windows, air-conditioning, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, electrically-adjustable mirrors, LED headlamps and LED DRLs.

The mid-level Xs variant additionally gets alloy wheels, roof rails, body-coloured door handles, power-retractable mirrors and a rear window wiper with demister function. Inside the cabin, this variant gets an automatic climate control, a reverse camera, and a secondary glove compartment.

The range-topping Xr variant comes with LED fog lamps, automatic headlights, cruise control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, dual 12-volt power outlets, a front armrest, a leather steering wheel as well as two tweeter speakers. The range-topping Xr trim with the AT gearbox will set you back by R 315,700 (INR 15.45 lakh).

Here is a variant-wise price list of the Toyota Urban Cruiser in South Africa –

Variant Price Xi MT R 247,900 Xs MT R 267,800 Xs AT R 289,000 Xr MT R 294,500 Xr AT R 315,700

On the safety front, the car is equipped with ABS and EBD, side protection beams, driver and passenger airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, an alarm and immobiliser system and reverse parking sensors as standard across the range.

Powering the Urban Cruiser in South Africa is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission, or an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic.