Toyota Urban Cruiser Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 8.40 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser derives power from a 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine developing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm; offered in three variants

The second product from the Toyota-Suzuki partnership has been launched in India today as the Urban Cruiser is made available in Mid, High, and Premium trims in the price range between Rs. 8.40 lakh and Rs. 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Urban Cruiser are already taken across Toyota’s showrooms present in the country for an initial token of Rs. 11,000.

The Urban Cruiser follows the lines of the Glanza as the brand’s second rebadged vehicle from Maruti Suzuki. The five-seater resembles the Vitara Brezza in every way except for minor design changes to differentiate itself from the donor. The exterior comprises of LED projector headlights with integrated DRLs, twin slat front grille similar to the Fortuner, redesigned front bumper with faux skid plate and LED fog lights.

Other design highlights are 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, glossy black rear view mirrors, black side cladding and LED tail lamps. The overall proportions of the Urban Cruiser are identical to that of its donor alongside the boxy proportions and tall pillars enabling good interior room for the occupants. The equipment list of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is also similar to the Vitara Brezza.

The same interior carrying a dark theme and silver accents boasts of a seven-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation and bluetooth, cruise control, automatic climate control system, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, auto-dimming monochromic IRVMs, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, etc.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Price Ex-Showroom Mid Grade MT Rs. 8.4 Lakh Mid Grade AT Rs. 9.8 Lakh High-Grade MT Rs. 9.15 Lakh High-Grade AT Rs. 10.65 Lakh Premium-Grade MT Rs. 9.8 Lakh Premium Grade AT Rs. 11.3 Lakh

The entry-level Mid trim of the Toyota Urban Cruiser has steel wheels with full wheel covers and 2-DIN music system. The colours options in which the sub-four-metre SUV is sold are Sunny White, Iconic Grey and Suave Silver (mono tone colours), alongside Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black Roof, Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black Roof and Groovy Orange with Sunny White Roof.

As for the performance, the Toyota Urban Cruiser comes equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B SHVS petrol engine. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The mild-hybrid powertrain is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The compact SUV competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the recently launched Kia Sonet. The segment will also see the arrival of Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It gets 3 years/1 lakh km warranty and the deliveries will commence by the middle of next month.