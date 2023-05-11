Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon (Creta Rival) To Debut Next Week

Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon will make its world debut on May 15 and it will be launched in Indonesia first

Toyota has revealed the official debut date of an all-new SUV dubbed the Urban Cruiser Icon. It will go on sale in Indonesia first before reaching other global markets and will have plenty in common with the Raize compact SUV. The Urban Cruiser nameplate is certainly familiar in India and it was used for the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is no more on sale in India leaving a void which could be filled. by a compact SUV coupe, which in turn could be the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Following the discontinuation of the Urban Cruiser compact SUV, the name is currently used for a midsize SUV, christened the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has several commonalities with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. With that out of the way, the upcoming Urban Cruiser Icon will sit on the same DNGA architecture used by Toyota’s sub-brand Daihatsu (essentially a derivative of the modular TNGA). The DNGA can already be found in the Raize sub-four-metre SUV, which is sold in the ASEAN markets.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be positioned above the Yaris Cross and will likely have larger proportions enabling more practicality and interior space. It will act as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta and thus expect an overall length of around 4.3 metres and it will be a five-seater. Whether a three-row version will be offered or not is yet unknown.

While the powertrain and transmission lineup has not been revealed, we do expect the Japanese manufacturer to use a 1.5L petrol/hybrid engine and the lower variants could be equipped with the non-hybrid version of the same engine. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon won’t be introduced in India and as previously mentioned, a compact SUV coupe will more likely be the next to arrive.

Toyota is said to be working on a badge-engineered iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as well and it will be different from the Toyota Rumion sold in South Africa with noticeable changes.